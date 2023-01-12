A Chichester school has been graded as ‘good’ following an Ofsted inspection

St Joseph’s Junior School was given the grade across all areas this week. In the report, the inspectors described the school as ‘an inclusive, nurturing school, with a clear Christian ethos’.

The executive headteacher, Lisa Hardy, said: “I am very proud of the children and staff who have worked hard together and pleased that this hard work has been recognised in this positive Ofsted report.”

She added, this includes the observation that ‘every pupil is individually valued and celebrated in the school’.

St Joseph's School

Mrs Hardy thanked parents and carers for their support. The report also observed that parents ‘feel very well supported by the school.’

The report praises ‘the high expectations both of pupils’ behaviour and of what each pupil can achieve in their learning.’

On safeguarding the report cites the ‘clear culture of safeguarding’ and that ‘leaders responsible for safeguarding are rigorous in ensuring that children get the right help’.