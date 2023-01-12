St Joseph’s Junior School was given the grade across all areas this week. In the report, the inspectors described the school as ‘an inclusive, nurturing school, with a clear Christian ethos’.
The executive headteacher, Lisa Hardy, said: “I am very proud of the children and staff who have worked hard together and pleased that this hard work has been recognised in this positive Ofsted report.”
She added, this includes the observation that ‘every pupil is individually valued and celebrated in the school’.
Mrs Hardy thanked parents and carers for their support. The report also observed that parents ‘feel very well supported by the school.’
The report praises ‘the high expectations both of pupils’ behaviour and of what each pupil can achieve in their learning.’
On safeguarding the report cites the ‘clear culture of safeguarding’ and that ‘leaders responsible for safeguarding are rigorous in ensuring that children get the right help’.
Mark Talbot, chief executive of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust (DCAT), recognised the determination and hard work of everyone involved in the transformation of the school. He added today that the report is clear that ‘school leaders, executive trust leaders and those responsible for governance share a clear and unwavering vision for the school, underpinned by their Christian values. They are determined that the education pupils receive at St Joseph’s will ‘enable every child to achieve their God given potential”.