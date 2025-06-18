Chichester school pupils go back in time to mark 80th VE Day

Pupils were keen to learn about the VE Day celebrations of Westbourne House School eighty years ago and fascinated to hear that their school building used to be an officers' mess for nearby RAF Tangmere.

Westbourne House School, Head of History, Mrs Armitage, said:“History is more meaningful when it is personal and relevant. Drawing connections between the pupils in our school and the ones who attended 80 years ago during the Second World War will hopefully have left a lasting impact on them today.”

With this sentiment in mind, Mrs Armitage showed the children a painting by Olive Snell of the officers staying at Shopwyke Park (now Westbourne House School) from 1941 and set them the task of recreating it.

Elsewhere, some of the school’s Year 5 and 6 Kindness Committee members visited two neighbouring schools and delivering 50 kilos of strawberries grown and donated by The Summer Berry Company to South Bersted CE Primary School in Bognor Regis and Portfield Primary Academy in Chichester.

This was followed by a poignant whole school assembly in the school’s inner hall, where children read prayers that they had written for the event, highlighting Westbourne House School's journey through both world wars and the part Shopwyke Park played in WWII.

“Dear Lord,

We are thankful for the people who served Britain in the Second World War, who sacrificed their lives to bring peace and freedom today. We will never forget about what they did.

We are grateful for the safe evacuation of Westbourne House School from Folkestone to Devon and we think about the former pupils of our school who had to be brave during a worrying time away from their families.

We appreciate our beautiful school building and the grounds we play in, and we think about how this special building played a part giving the RAF pilots a place to rest and recover from the dangerous missions that they flew.

It is hard to believe that Westbourne House has been through such a journey. We come together today on the 80th anniversary of VE Day to say thank you, and to remember.

Amen.

Prayers were followed by the whole school coming together to sing the national hymn, I Vow to Thee, My Country.

During the afternoon, the youngest pupils had a terrific street party with food, games, music and, of course, their homemade flags. And the older children came together for a picnic and also enjoyed some wonderful strawberries donated by The Summer Berry Company.

