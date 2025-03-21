Chichester University Head of Nursing appeals for more nurses in Sussex

‘We need more nurses’ – that’s the message from Chichester University, as they push forward their department of Nursing.

Chichester University Head of Nursing and Allied Health Nita Muir spoke to Sussex World about the need for more nurses in the region and her department’s rise in only a few years.

The University of Chichester is making waves in healthcare education, with its School of Nursing and Allied Health receiving national recognition in the prestigious Student Nursing Times Awards.

Dr. Nita Muir, Head of the School of Nursing and Allied Health, expressed her pride in the institution’s achievements, highlighting its commitment to preparing students for the realities of modern healthcare.

Dr Nita Munir. (Photo: Henry Bryant)

She said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for these awards.

“Being recognised for Best Pre-Registration Nurse Education Provider and having our colleague James Wilson nominated for Innovator of the Year is a testament to the dedication of our staff, students, and community partners.”

Amidst growing concerns about staffing shortages in the healthcare sector, the University of Chichester hit home the urgent need for more nurses across Sussex.

Dr Nita Muir said: “We see the impact of nursing shortages in hospitals, GP practices, and social care settings every day.

“It’s critical that we continue encouraging local people to enter the profession and stay in Sussex to serve their communities.”

The university’s campus in Chichester offers a state-of-the-art learning environment, complete with immersive simulation suites, robotic mannequins, and virtual reality experiences. These facilities allow students to practice complex procedures and enhance their decision-making skills in safe, controlled settings.

A key component of the nursing school’s success is its strong ties to the local community. The Chichester Education Advisory Group, comprising service users and carers, provides invaluable input, ensuring that students understand patient experiences deeply.

“Nursing is about compassion and care,” Nita said. “Our students learn directly from people who have experienced care themselves, making them more empathetic and well-rounded practitioners.”

With a growing reputation and a dedication to addressing local healthcare challenges, the University of Chichester is looking to play a big role in shaping Sussex’s healthcare landscape.

Reflecting on their achievements as a department so far, Dr Nita Muir concluded by saying: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in just four years.

“But our work is far from over. We’ll continue to innovate, collaborate, and most importantly, inspire the next generation of nurses to make a difference right here in Sussex.”