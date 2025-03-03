Chichester University short course on supporting caregivers in the workplace

Supporting caregivers in the workplace will be the focus of the latest CPD course by the University of Chichester. The session will provide evidence-based strategies and insight into the latest research to help individuals and organisations create an inclusive environment for caregivers.

The online course will be hosted on Teams by Dr Rachel King, Senior Lecturer in Biological Psychology, and takes place on Friday 11 April from 1pm to 4pm.

This session includes: easy-to-implement actions that improve brain health and overall wellbeing; insight into the research behind these strategies; supportive leadership tools and approaches to create an inclusive environment for caregivers; and a take-home toolkit to support caregivers and fostering a resilient workforce.

The Human Factor is a comprehensive professional learning programme designed by the Department of Psychology and Criminology at the University of Chichester.

Dr Rachel King, Senior Lecturer in Biological Psychology

The short courses, delivered both on-campus in West Sussex and online, aim to transform workplace environments by applying advanced psychological principles to help organisations stay creative, innovative and connected in ‘a fast-paced, tech-driven world dominated by AI’.

Find out more about The Human Factor short courses, and book your place, at: chi.ac.uk/psychology-and-counselling/the-human-factor/