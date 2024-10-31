Chichester University theatre team celebrate community award success

Each year, Chichester City Council presents a series of awards to people and places that have had a positive impact on the residents and city of Chichester. The Community Award is for groups or organisations who have made an outstanding contribution to the city and its residents.

This year the theatre team who run the ShowRoom at the University of Chichester was successfully nominated for a Community Award. Judges praised: ‘the wonderful work the theatre department do, along with the ShowRoom programme which brings valuable resource to Chichester by programming visiting artists offering richer opportunities to residents and students’.

Alison Woodward, Deputy Director of the Conservatoire says: “I’m delighted for the Theatre Team and Andy Roberts to receive this award which recognises the value we provide to our local community, programming a wide range of theatre every term from our talented students and visiting companies.”

Andy Roberts has programmed the ShowRoom since 2010 bringing ground-breaking performances to Chichester. Andy adds: “Over the years, the ShowRoom has become a creative hub, providing funding and space to support a wide range of innovative companies. Being recognised for the work I’ve put into programming and supporting such unique work is an honour, and none of it would have been possible without the incredible support of our vibrant and dynamic theatre team. The ShowRoom is just one part of an outstanding department, driven by an amazing team of lecturers, artists, lighting designers, and academics. It’s a place I’m incredibly proud to be a part of, and as a team, we’re absolutely delighted to be receiving this award!”

The University’s ShowRoom has built a reputation for presenting some of the most exciting companies touring on the UK circuit to the South East. To reach as wide an audience as possible, concessions are available for students, over 60’s, those in receipt of JSA/Income Support, customers with disabilities, Equity and MU members and anyone aged 24 or under. The full programme is available to view at https://theshowroomchichester.co.uk/