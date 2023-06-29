NationalWorldTV
Children from Sussex villages celebrate their county with morris dancing and folk music

​​Bury pupils learned morris dancing and folk music as part of their school's celebration for Sussex Day, which they shared with children from Slindon.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST

Bury CE Primary School held its second annual Sussex Day celebration on June 16.

Music teacher Jonny Mott, who organised the day, said: "The aim of the day is to give the children a sense of the culture, traditions and identity of the county in which they live.

"Sompting Morris taught the children a traditional stick dance, which they took to with great enthusiasm. Local storyteller Michael O’Leary entranced the classes with a selection of Sussex folk tales.

Local storyteller Michael O’Leary entranced the classes with a selection of Sussex folk tales. Picture: Thomas MooreLocal storyteller Michael O’Leary entranced the classes with a selection of Sussex folk tales. Picture: Thomas Moore
"Also on hand were the excellent education officers of the South Downs National Park to give the children an insight into the local flora and fauna they could expect to see on the Downs.

"We shared the day with Slindon CE Primary and each class learned a folk song collected locally to them, which they sang to each other at the end of day celebration.”

Sompting Morris taught the children a traditional stick dance, which they took to with great enthusiasm. Picture: Thomas MooreSompting Morris taught the children a traditional stick dance, which they took to with great enthusiasm. Picture: Thomas Moore
Each class learned a folk song collected locally to them, which they sang to each other at the end of day celebration. Picture: Thomas MooreEach class learned a folk song collected locally to them, which they sang to each other at the end of day celebration. Picture: Thomas Moore
