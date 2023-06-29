​​Bury pupils learned morris dancing and folk music as part of their school's celebration for Sussex Day, which they shared with children from Slindon.

Bury CE Primary School held its second annual Sussex Day celebration on June 16.

Music teacher Jonny Mott, who organised the day, said: "The aim of the day is to give the children a sense of the culture, traditions and identity of the county in which they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sompting Morris taught the children a traditional stick dance, which they took to with great enthusiasm. Local storyteller Michael O’Leary entranced the classes with a selection of Sussex folk tales.

Local storyteller Michael O’Leary entranced the classes with a selection of Sussex folk tales. Picture: Thomas Moore

"Also on hand were the excellent education officers of the South Downs National Park to give the children an insight into the local flora and fauna they could expect to see on the Downs.

"We shared the day with Slindon CE Primary and each class learned a folk song collected locally to them, which they sang to each other at the end of day celebration.”

Sompting Morris taught the children a traditional stick dance, which they took to with great enthusiasm. Picture: Thomas Moore