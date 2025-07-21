Children have a tri-mendous time raising money for their community swimming pool!

With a variety of combinations to choose from our pupils aged 4-11 completed triathalons, aquathalons, duathalons and aquabikes having a great time with their classmates whilst being supported by friends and family.
As part of this fun event, pupils collected sponsorship to raise much-needed funds for Cowfold Community Swimming Pool.
So far, the event has raised £1400, with more donations still coming in.
A huge well done to our pupils and a big thank you to their families for their support! If you would like to make a donation to support our pupil’s fundraising efforts please contact [email protected]
If you would like to find out more about Cowfold Community Pool or to book the pool for private hire in the future please visit https://cowfoldcommunitypool.org.uk/