Children have a tri-mendous time raising money for their community swimming pool!

By Angie Bell
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
The St. Peter’s School, Cowfold held a Triathalon on Thursday 17th July with the pupils swimming, cycling and running on a course set up in the school grounds with help from the team from Hedgehogtri. The fantastic Cowfold Community Pool facility sits behind the church alongside the school site and was used for the swim element of the event. All our pupils get to swim in the pool weekly during the summer term helping to build confidence in the water and learn vital water safety skills.

With a variety of combinations to choose from our pupils aged 4-11 completed triathalons, aquathalons, duathalons and aquabikes having a great time with their classmates whilst being supported by friends and family.

As part of this fun event, pupils collected sponsorship to raise much-needed funds for Cowfold Community Swimming Pool.

So far, the event has raised £1400, with more donations still coming in.

A huge well done to our pupils and a big thank you to their families for their support! If you would like to make a donation to support our pupil’s fundraising efforts please contact [email protected]

If you would like to find out more about Cowfold Community Pool or to book the pool for private hire in the future please visit https://cowfoldcommunitypool.org.uk/

Students on the run leg

1. Contributed

Students on the run leg Photo: Submitted

Some of our pupils excited to get underway!

2. Contributed

Some of our pupils excited to get underway! Photo: Submitted

The transition area ready for action

3. Contributed

The transition area ready for action Photo: Submitted

Getting underway in the pool

4. Contributed

Getting underway in the pool Photo: Submitted

