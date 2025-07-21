Children have a tri-mendous time raising money for their community swimming pool!

The St. Peter’s School, Cowfold held a Triathalon on Thursday 17th July with the pupils swimming, cycling and running on a course set up in the school grounds with help from the team from Hedgehogtri. The fantastic Cowfold Community Pool facility sits behind the church alongside the school site and was used for the swim element of the event. All our pupils get to swim in the pool weekly during the summer term helping to build confidence in the water and learn vital water safety skills.