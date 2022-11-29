Children nominated as Honorary Flagmasters receive Angmering Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Awards

Each of the village's schools was asked to nominate a child and the three chosen were presented with mementoes at the Angmering Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 12. Organisers said the ceremony had an added poignancy, as it followed the death of the Queen.

Kai Oliver-Page from The Angmering School was first to raise the Jubilee Flag, to launch festivities in the village on May 2. Charlie Rowsell-Adams, a year-six pupil at St Margaret’s Primary School, raised the Union Flag on his own birthday, to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday parade at the Trooping of the Colour on Thursday, June 2. Emily Lambert from St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, at seven years old, stole the show on Sunday, June 5, by raising the Jubilee Flag once more, as the sun set on what had been an eventful week all around the village.