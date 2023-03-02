Children of school staff in East Sussex to gain more priority in admissions

The children of East Sussex school staff will be given priority admissions, as a result of changes set to come into force next year.

On Monday (February 27), Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, approved the authority’s school admission arrangements for 2024/25.

The annual report sets out any changes to the way in which pupils are admitted to the council’s maintained schools. The 2024/25 changes are more extensive than in recent years, with changes set for several areas.

The most widespread change will come in how school places are assigned in areas with high demand, with a new policy set to see children of staff prioritised above most others.

School classroom

A prioritisation system already exists within East Sussex schools, with children in care, the siblings of existing pupils and children coming from linked schools being eligible for places above other children within a school’s catchment area.

The change would see children of staff prioritised above those coming from linked schools, but below those who have a sibling already at the school in question.

Another change will see changes to the catchment areas of schools in Willingdon, Polegate and Eastbourne, as a result of a major housing development.

The housing development in question, being built on the former Brodricklands and Hamlands Farm sites, is largely within Wealden district, but is only accessible from within Eastbourne’s borough boundaries.

It is planned to shift the catchment areas so that the children living on the estate would fall within the Eastbourne school area. As there will be a crossover between building and the change coming into effect, the siblings of existing Willingdon and Polegate pupils will be treated as ‘in-area’ for admissions purposes.

Other changes will see Robertsbridge Community College increase its potential annual intake — known as its Published Admissions Number (PAN) — from 145 to 160.

This change has been requested by the school and the council has warned that there will be no capital funding to provide additional space. In other words, the school will have to accommodate the larger numbers within its existing buildings.

