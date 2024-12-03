Children thriving at Rottingdean school after essential upgrades by Pilbeam Construction

Youngsters at St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Rottingdean are enjoying two refurbished classrooms after Pilbeam Construction completed the essential project.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The improvements, delivered in partnership with Evolution Architects over three months, have transformed the classrooms, offering children an inviting, modernised space that supports their learning and growth.

Renovations addressed critical structural issues to ensure the safety and comfort of pupils, including strengthening the roof, putting up fortified walls and adding Cedral Lap cladding to boost durability and visual appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilbeam Construction managing director Alan Corbett said: “Seeing the pupils and staff settle into the updated classrooms and enjoy the new space is incredibly rewarding.

St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Rottingdean.

“Completing these essential upgrades during the holidays meant we could minimise disruption and get the classrooms ready for the start of the new term. We’re so happy to see the pupils are thriving and really settling in.”

Energy-efficient reflective glass, insulated walls and new ventilation systems keep the classrooms welcoming and comfortable, whatever the weather.

Pilbeam Construction also redecorated the corridors, installed new kitchens and flooring and improved lighting throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safety features were also upgraded, with new fire doors, roof-space detection systems and exterior motion-activated lighting to increase security and accessibility.

St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Rottingdean.

Rachel Kershaw, head teacher at St Margaret’s, said: “The refreshed environment is proving invaluable, creating a space where the youngsters feel inspired and excited to learn each day.

“We were so pleased with all the help and support from Pilbeam Construction on this project.

“We want to say a particular thank you to Pilbeam’s site foreman Gareth, who worked incredibly hard and was a very kind and understanding person to have on the school site.”

For further information please visit: https://www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk/