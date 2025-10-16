Children’s BookFest 2025 brings stories to life for thousands of local pupils

From lions and pandas, to dragons, treasure and time travel, the magic of stories filled classrooms across the Chichester District this month as Children’s BookFest returned from 7 - 9 October 2025.

Organised by the Children’s BookFest charity (CBF), the annual festival brings together schools and authors in a unique celebration of books. Over three days, 28 celebrated children’s authors visited 27 local schools, delivering interactive workshops, readings and Q&As to pupils in Key Stages 1 and 2. This year’s line-up included Iszi Lawrence, Jenny McLachlan, Smriti Halls, Guy Bass, Zehra Hicks, Piers Torday and many more - with 19 authors taking part for the first time.

One of the most powerful moments of Bookfest comes at the end of each visit, when every child is given their own signed copy of the author’s book – to keep forever. Echoing the surprise and joy felt across the room, one Southbourne Junior School pupil exclaimed: “We actually get to keep this - and it’s signed by the author?”

For many authors, the event is just as special. Jenny McLachlan, author of Dragon Riders of Roar, has seen its impact first-hand: “Children’s BookFest pulls children into the magic and excitement of reading and no one is left behind. I’ve seen reluctant readers become avid readers over the course of a day, and the effects last - it often just takes one positive engagement with a book to turn a child from thinking this isn’t for me to this is me!”

Piers Torday at Kingsham Primary School

The need for initiatives like this is clear. According to the National Literacy Trust, two in five children aged 5 - 8 from disadvantaged backgrounds don’t own a single book and three in ten eleven-year-olds in Chichester leave primary school reading below the expected level.

CBF raises funds year-round to make Children’s BookFest possible, with recent events including An Evening with Michael Morpurgo, Kate Mosse and Kevin McCloud and a lively ‘draw-off’ between Sophy Henn and Nick Sharratt.

Teachers also recognise its value. Luke Hanna, Head Teacher of Jessie Younghusband School described it as: “One of the highlights of our school year. Ensuring that every single child not only meets an author but goes home with their own copy of the book is a really special occasion which the pupils love. The excitement in the school is palpable during the visits and improves children’s engagement with reading - especially for those who are normally harder to engage.”

Georgina Lippiett, Festival Director said: “We were thrilled to welcome so many new authors this year while continuing to work with loyal friends of the festival. Children’s BookFest is months in the making and each year we’re reminded of the importance of this event - more and more children are adding to their personal libraries and growing their love of literature.”

Nadia Shireen at West Wittering Parochial CofE School

With stories to spark imagination and books to treasure forever, Children’s BookFest 2025 once again showed the joy and power of reading. The team at Children’s BookFest are currently busy planning for their BookFest events across schools in the Bognor Regis area in February 2026.

For more information about Children's BookFest and the work of the CBF charity visit www.childrensbookfest.com