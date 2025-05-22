Christine Bayliss appointed as Chair of Trustees at Bexhill Academy

Bexhill Academy is proud to confirm the appointment of Christine Bayliss as Chair of Trustees. A long-standing supporter of the Academy, Christine has already served with great distinction as Interim Chair and now takes on the role permanently as the school continues to thrive.

Christine brings significant expertise in education, governance and community leadership. A respected education consultant and East Sussex County Councillor, she has been instrumental in shaping local education strategy and has worked closely with Bexhill Academy throughout its journey of improvement.

Dr Craig Neal, Headteacher of Bexhill Academy, said:

"Christine’s leadership as Interim Chair has been outstanding. Her continued commitment, strategic insight and passion for education make her the ideal person to help guide the next phase of our development. We are proud of how far we’ve come — and even more excited for what lies ahead."

Bexhill Academy

Christine Bayliss commented: "It is a privilege to serve as Chair of Trustees at Bexhill Academy. This is a school that is already achieving great things - with brilliant students, dedicated staff, and a clear, ambitious vision. I look forward to continuing to work with the whole community to build on this success and support every young person to thrive."

Christine’s appointment marks a continued focus on strong governance, high standards and a united commitment to Bexhill Academy’s mission: creating the best opportunities for all.