The Christ’s Hospital Band made its 40th appearance at the Lord Mayor’s Show on Saturday, November 12, reaffirming the School’s historic connections with the City of London. The young musicians were number 101 in the running order of 133 participants.

Band Director Tim Carter said: “The pupils performed exceptionally well, particularly as it was a very long and tiring day (12 hours). Their stamina in performance (marching for one hour on the outward leg and then 50 minutes on the return leg) and resilience were truly remarkable. I was very proud of them.”

The Christs’ Hospital Band first attended the Lord Mayor’s Show in 1974, and then again in 1981, and so impressed the Lord Mayor that it has been invited to participate every year since.

Four former Christ’s Hospital pupils (Old Blues) have to date been Lord Mayor of London, the most recent (in 1997) being Sir Richard Nichols.

The Christ’s Hospital Band made its 40th appearance at the Lord Mayor’s Show (Toby Phillips)

The Lord Mayor’s Show dates back to the early 13th century.