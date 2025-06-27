Christ’s Hospital student wins prestigious National Theatre Award in London’s West End

Christ’s Hospital (CH) was proud to attend the prestigious National Schools’ Theatre Awards Gala on Sunday, 23 June, held at the renowned Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End. Celebrated as the "Oscars for schools," the annual event showcases the outstanding talent, creativity, and dedication behind school theatre productions across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four CH students – Nana (Year 12), Amelia (Year 11), Dominic (Year 12), and Amelie (Year 12) – were shortlisted for Best Actor/Actress in a Musical, an exceptional achievement that placed them among the top young performers nationwide. The evening began in true red-carpet fashion, brimming with excitement and anticipation.

The standout moment of the gala came when Year 12 student Nana delivered a powerful and technically flawless performance of ‘Empty Chairs at Empty Tables’ from Les Misérables. His moving rendition earned a standing ovation from the 1,200-strong audience and was one of only two solo performances selected for the evening’s programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a proud and emotional moment for Christ’s Hospital, Nana was named Best Male Soloist in a Musical, an accolade that recognised not only his exceptional vocal talent but also the emotional depth and commitment he brought to the role of Marius.

Performing as Marius in Les Miserables

“I’m so honoured to have had the opportunity to perform on a West End stage – it was a moment I’ll never forget,” said Nana. “I worked hard to embody the role of Marius in my school’s production of Les Misérables, and to see that effort recognised on such a huge platform was incredibly rewarding. I had goosebumps when I heard my name. The experience has truly inspired me – West End, here I come!”

The evening was marked by a spirit of celebration and camaraderie, with student performers from across the country supporting and cheering each other on throughout the gala. All four CH students showcased exceptional professionalism and talent, earning national recognition and making the school immensely proud.