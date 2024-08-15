Churcher's College A Level success

Churcher's College students celebrate their A Level results.

Another bumper year of A*, A and B grades! Our students have excelled themselves with almost 20% achieving A* and almost 57% A* to A.

There will be few who might suggest that Paris and the Olympics were the curtain-raiser to the A Level exam results day but, as one online newspaper suggested, there are similarities.

s with the Olympics, years of hard work come to fruition as A Level students open their results, hoping for a place on the medal podium and richly deserved applause for their achievements; just reward for all their talents but especially their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is certainly a bumper year of the equivalent of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, A*, A and B grades, for the Churcher’s College students, with more achieving these top three grades than ever before, laying aside the three years of COVID adjustments.

Headmaster, Simon Williams, chats with students collecting their A Level results.

Just as the GB Olympic team can share the glory of the team performance, it is the success of the individual athletes that is most worthy of celebration. Likewise, along with the joy of the overall school results, the individual Churcher’s students have absolutely excelled themselves.

There were six students with at least three ‘gold medals’, A* exam results; a further twenty with two A* grades from their three exams and 50 with nothing lower than A* and A grades.

If there was a grade or medal above gold then Churcher’s College student Louisa Moor would be awarded that; the Oxford, Cambridge and the Royal Society of Arts examination board have written to congratulate her on achieving one of the top grades in the country in her Fine Art exam, and that says nothing of the A* grades she achieved in Biology, Chemistry and her Extended Project Qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Ireland would join Louisa on that top step with his four A* grades, a place he is accustomed to as a national award-winning gymnast, cake decorator and public speaker.

Louisa Moor achieved one of the top grades in the country in her Fine Art exam.

Huge enterprise and endeavour with just reward inside and outside the classroom, that is a hallmark of Churcher’s College; the breadth and depth of achievement here heralds huge success beyond school for the Churcher’s College students. Paris and Petersfield, so much and so many to celebrate!

Simon Williams, Headmaster