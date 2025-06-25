Chyngton Primary School PTFA celebrates funding success from the Morrisons Foundation with visit from James MacCleary MP
The Chyngton Primary School PTFA is dedicated to fundraising for essential resources and activities for children at the school.
The grant from the charitable arm of the supermarket funded the installation of a new Trim Trail which will be used for outdoor play activities at the school.
James MacCleary MP said “‘It was an honour to be invited to Chyngton Primary School and see first hand how this wonderful donation from Morrisons will make a real difference. It is an excellent resource for the school and it was great to see it being enjoyed by the children already!”
Amy Clark, Headteacher at Chyngton School said “We are incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous donation of £10,000 towards our new trim trail. Their support means so much to our school community, and it will make a real difference to our children.
"Play is a vital part of children’s development – it supports their physical health, builds confidence, and helps them develop crucial social skills. Thanks to Morrisons, our children will have an inspiring new space to play, learn, and grow together.”
Sophie Carpenter, Community Champion at Morrisons Seaford Store, said, "We're incredibly proud to present this donation today. It's wonderful to see the new Trim Trail, which will be a fantastic resource for promoting active play and a healthy lifestyle among the children.
"This project perfectly aligns with our mission to support projects making a difference in local communities."