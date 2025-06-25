Chyngton Primary School PTFA celebrates funding success from the Morrisons Foundation with visit from James MacCleary MP

Chyngton Primary School Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA) in Seaford were delighted to receive a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation. James MacCleary MP joined the school’s annual summer fair to celebrate their success in securing the grant.

The Chyngton Primary School PTFA is dedicated to fundraising for essential resources and activities for children at the school.

The grant from the charitable arm of the supermarket funded the installation of a new Trim Trail which will be used for outdoor play activities at the school.

James MacCleary MP said “‘It was an honour to be invited to Chyngton Primary School and see first hand how this wonderful donation from Morrisons will make a real difference. It is an excellent resource for the school and it was great to see it being enjoyed by the children already!”

Sophie Carpenter, Community Champion Morrisons Seaford, James MacCleary MP for Lewes, Councillor Maggie Wearmouth, Mayor of Seaford and Amy Clark, Headteacher celebrating the installation of the Trim Trail at Chyngton Primary School Summer Fair.

Amy Clark, Headteacher at Chyngton School said “We are incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous donation of £10,000 towards our new trim trail. Their support means so much to our school community, and it will make a real difference to our children.

"Play is a vital part of children’s development – it supports their physical health, builds confidence, and helps them develop crucial social skills. Thanks to Morrisons, our children will have an inspiring new space to play, learn, and grow together.”

Sophie Carpenter, Community Champion at Morrisons Seaford Store, said, "We're incredibly proud to present this donation today. It's wonderful to see the new Trim Trail, which will be a fantastic resource for promoting active play and a healthy lifestyle among the children.

"This project perfectly aligns with our mission to support projects making a difference in local communities."