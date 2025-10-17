City students debate national migrant issue

Dr Ahmed at Roedean

CHILDREN from city schools quizzed a leading migration expert about why St George’s Cross flags were being flown across the country, whether the UK would copy the US and Trump’s ICE squads and the reasons Britain seems so polarised.

Students from Peacehaven Community School and Blatchington Mill joined students at Roedean to attend a talk and Q&A at the school with Dr Bashair Ahmed, research associate at the University of Sussex’ Sussex Centre for Migration Research.

The talk, part of the school’s Black History Month series of events, revealed concern amongst the youngsters about the discord around migration in the UK and specifically in the city.

Dr Ahmed explained to pupils that migratory tensions were happening across the world as the “othering” of people became commonplace and migrants had become targets - even in a community as diverse as Brighton where, she explained, 108 languages are spoken.

When pupils asked why racial tensions had risen, Dr Ahmed said there were many reasons.

“Humans have always been on the move and countries need that. Look at Japan, where not enough children are being born and there is going to be a need for 11m workers by 2040. They need migration. In Brighton and Hove, three primary schools have closed because not enough children live in the city.

“But there has been a hollowing out of services that has taken its toll. The cost of living has increased and people are struggling to just buy the basics. Some people need to find someone to blame for this and that becomes migrants.”

She added: “What also doesn’t help is some of the government policy messaging coming out about migrants too - which they would not have dared to say in the past.”

She told the audience it was always important to communicate with people, even more so when their views differ from yours.

“Challenge the narrative and use your voice to be an ally. Keep talking to people you disagree with because once you shut someone down, you are othering them as well. You have to listen to concerns and opinions you don’t like.”

She ended her talk on a note of optimism, telling the students: “You are the next generation and you can change the world to how you want it to be. Yes, now is a time of turmoil but don’t be paralysed. Keep working for the change you want and having dialogue with everyone to work to bring that about.”