Clapham and Patching Church of England Primary School shines in school inspection

Clapham and Patching Church of England Primary School, a small local rural school with over 200 years of history, has received a glowing report in its recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS). Established in 1814 and faced with closure in 2020, the school has overcome many challenges, and is now thriving as a vibrant, nurturing community rooted in its Christian vision and values.

The SIAMS report praised the school for its strong Christian ethos, its inclusive and caring environment, and its innovative curriculum tailored to inspire pupils to flourish academically, spiritually, and personally.

Among the key findings in the report were:

● “The deeply embedded Christian vision permeates all aspects of school life and is cherished by pupils, staff, parents, and community. Its impact makes a tangible difference to those in the school community, the South Downs Education Trust and beyond.”

● “Leaders create a culture that values, loves, welcomes, and includes every person. The school is a safe and secure haven for vulnerable and disadvantaged pupils and for the school community. They are treated equitably and with dignity and supported to flourish as individuals.”

● “The rich curriculum has been intentionally designed to enhance learning for pupils in mixed-age classes. The Christian vision and values underpin learning, and opportunities to explore them are interwoven throughout the curriculum. High-quality activities, such as visits to the local secondary school, support pupils to aspire.”

Headteacher Justine Chubb reflected on the school’s remarkable journey:

“Our school has been at the heart of this rural community since 1814, and to see it not only survive but thrive after facing closure in 2019 is truly humbling. This report reflects and celebrates the dedication of our staff, the strength of our Christian vision, and the love and support of our pupils, parents, and wider community. Together, we’ve ensured Clapham and Patching Church of England primary School continues to flourish as a place of care, kindness, and opportunity.”

The report also highlighted the school’s commitment to high expectations, inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring every child—regardless of background—receives the support needed to succeed. The effective leadership of the South Downs Education Trust, coupled with high-quality professional development for staff, has further strengthened the school’s provision.

Chair of Governors Jo MacGovern commented: “As a school with such a rich history, Clapham and Patching is more than just a place of learning—it’s the beating heart of our community. Its journey from potential closure to success is nothing short of inspirational, and we’re proud of the opportunities it now provides for future generations.”

With over 200 years of heritage and a bright future ahead, Clapham and Patching Church of England Primary School remains dedicated to providing a nurturing, inclusive, and inspiring environment where all pupils can thrive.

If you would like to arrange a visit to the school, please contact: [email protected] 01903 871214

About Clapham and Patching Church of England Primary School: Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School is a small, rural primary school located in the village of Clapham. With capacity for just 56 children, the school provides a, high-quality inclusive education for children aged 4 - 11, ensuring they flourish academically, personally, and spiritually. Specialising in outdoor learning, Clapham and Patching plays an active part in the South Downs National Park. It is part of the National Nature Education Park and a pilot school for the National Wilding Project. In 2023, it was a finalist in the Natiional School Travel Awards for it’s Key Stage 2 residential trip.