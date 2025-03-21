Class act - Collyer's theatre trip prompts 'powerful emotions'

With much excitement, Collyer’s English Literature students journeyed to Birmingham last week to see one of their selected A level texts, ‘Death of a Salesman’, performed at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

The poignant play by Arthur Miller certainly prompted a variety of emotions for both students and teachers whilst simultaneously deepening the students’ understanding of the story and its complex themes.

Paul Abbott, Collyer’s Head of English Literature, explained: “It was great that so many students got to see a live performance of one of the key A level texts.

“I don’t think it will be a surprise to anyone at Collyer’s that our English students conducted themselves wonderfully on the trip. During intermission at the theatre, a retired couple (ex-teachers) made a point of coming over and saying how eloquent and mature our students came across. The whole department are very proud of them.”

The night spent in Birmingham was enjoyable for all and beneficial to both first- and second-year students. The experience, along with its positive impact on the students’ education, will not be forgotten!

Student Zahra Dias Mesquita was overjoyed: “This trip made words and characters come to life, completely changing my perspective on many aspects of the play.

“Exploring the centre of Birmingham was a blessing and finishing the night with the powerful emotions of the Loman family really ticked a box in my love for literature.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Paul and the English Literature department for putting on this wonderful educational opportunity for our learners.”