Climate reality at Collyer's

Carrie Cort, founder and CEO of Sussex Green Living and her colleague Jules Etheridge visited Collyer’s for Green Week recently, joined by Versha Jones, who is the UK representative of Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project.

Versha delivered the hard hitting ‘Truth in 10’ presentation that clearly spelled out the link between human activity and climate change. The presentation was developed by for US Vice president Al Gore and the message is being taken around the world.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator, and Deputy Director of the Science Faculty, said: “The presentation also included inspiring thoughts about how human innovation can combat climate change, followed by a description of all the ways that students could get involved locally as Carrie Cort took us through a run down of all the local services, facilities and events in support of combatting climate change and making our local area more sustainable, showing we can all do our bit to help the environment!”

Jules Etheridge did a straw poll before and after the presentations and found students were more optimistic about the future having listened to the talks.