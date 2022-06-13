Colic advice evening kick starts new Creative Expressions series at Harts Country Stores in Haywards Heath

The first event at Harts Country Stores, 100 South Road, is 'Calming Colic' on Thursday, June 23 (7pm-9pm).

It will feature Christian Bates BSc (Hons), who is the founder of Perrymount Clinic in Haywards Heath, as well as an osteopath and Colic expert who has been helping babies sleep for more than 25 years.

“He’s worked with hundreds of babies and their mothers,” said organiser Philip Dimitri, adding that the event will start with a talk by Christian before Philip interviews him.

The Creative Expressions evenings are at Harts Country Stores, 100 South Road, Haywards Heath

This evening, he said, offers parents practical and proactive advice to help their babies.

But there is a bigger ambition behind the entire series of talks.

Philip said the goal is to create a monthly event like the 17th and 18th century penny Universities, coffee houses where people like Christopher Wren, Issac Newton and Samuel Pepys used to exchange ideas and debate the news of the day.

“We're quite excited because there’s nothing quite like it here,” said Phillip, calling Harts a lovely, intimate environment for these events.

“It’s a convivial atmosphere where people will come together to listen, learn and engage with creative people,” he said.

“It's all about learning and education,” Phillip added, saying that attendees are welcome to make suggestions about the kinds of guests they would like to see.

Phillip said that future guests will include a philosopher, a quantum physicist, poets, authors, artists who work with children, a dentist, musicians and other people will a real passion for their professions.

“It’s really about the people involved as much as anything,” he said, adding that Christian is the author of ‘Calming Colic: How to Help the Ten Causes of Colic’.

He said that Christian’s clinic in particular is full every week and that people from around the world email him to ask his advice.

The event is free but spaces are limited and must be reserved at www.hartcountrystores.co.uk.

There will also be refreshments available to purchase from the coffee shop.