Collyer's athletes in the running for cross-country championships

Last Week, six Collyer’s students travelled to Waterhall, Brighton to race in the Sussex County Schools' Cross Country Championships. Despite tough competition from quality athletes across the region, the Collyer’s team excelled, with five students finishing in the top 20 and therefore qualifying for the South East Schools' Inter Counties in February.

The team comprised: Finn Blythe, Oli Fraser, Thomas Wood, Zoe Neal, Stephanie Shaw, and Skaidra Valmantaite.

In the Senior Girls category, Stephanie Shaw produced an amazing result, finishing 3rd overall. The Crawley AC athlete said: “It was a tactical race with tough competition”. Stephanie’s valiant effort earned her automatic qualification for the ESAA English Schools Championships in Nottingham, later this year.

Aspiring triathlete, Finn Blythe, positioned 5th in the Senior Boys race. He said: “The race for me was tough. A few silly decisions didn’t help, but I managed to put myself in a strong position to go to nationals”.

Hot on the heels of enjoying national success at the Lithuanian Winter Swimming Championships, Skaidra Valmantine ditched her usual aquatic environment for the hills and thoroughly enjoyed the experience: “It was a fun challenge, so I’m glad I took it on despite it not being my typical type of race. I will definitely be doing it next year!”

From local athletics club Horsham Blue Star Harriers, Zoe Neal, Thomas Wood, and Oli Fraser proudly represented Collyers, and also performed impressively. Thomas said: “I found the race tough after being ill all week, but glad I could close the gap and qualify in the last lap. Everyone from Collyer’s did brilliantly!”

Oli Fraser added: “The race started so fast but eventually evened out and felt relaxed in muddy conditions. We all ran really hard and am very proud of the team today.”

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs was delighted: “Congratulations to Finn, Oli, Thomas, Zoe, Stephanie and Skaidra. They are a credit to Collyer’s!”