Collyer's biology students have a field day at Wakehurst Place

This week first year Biology students enjoyed their annual Biology field trip.

Co-Head of Biology, Claire Pickens explained: “This year we took the students to Wakehurst Place. We investigated biodiversity of two coppiced woodlands using random sampling techniques, and carried out a systematic belt transect in the meadow habitat to look at distribution of plants related to abiotic factors.”

Wakehurst Place botanical garden near Ardingly West Sussex is manged by Kew and stretches across 500 acres.

During a packed trip students were also able to visit the renowned Millenium Seedbank, probably the most Biodiverse place on earth, due to its vast stores of preserved seeds from across the world.

Co-Head of Biology Caroline Birch added: “The group learnt how the seeds are processed, stored, and managed to protect biodiversity. This was a great chance for students to experience sampling techniques out in the field and apply their knowledge and understanding of Biology in a new context.”

The team at Wakehurst Place thanked the students and staff for being so engaged, supportive, enthusiastic, and a pleasure to work with.

Collyer’s Dr Rob Hussey, Vice Principal (Curriculum) said: “Colossal thanks to our brilliant biology department, led by Caroline and Claire, and the amazing team at Wakehurst Place, for creating this groundbreaking educational opportunity.”