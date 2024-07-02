Collyer's Careers Day inspires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collyer’s was abuzz with excitement as it hosted the much-anticipated Festival of Arts & Business recently.

The dynamic event delivered a day of inspiration, education, and networking for students, staff and professionals alike.

The festival kicked off with a series of engaging workshops led by industry professionals. Students had the opportunity to choose from more than 70 workshops featuring a diverse range of topics, from creating art portfolios to pathology.

Jonathan Gammon from Geotechnical Observations explained the importance and use of languages in the workplace he said: “I am very pleased to be back for a second year. These students are well placed for future opportunities in engineering.”

Opportunities to network and expand their knowledge of careers available to them after their studies.

Translator Michaela Carnochan said: “The festival is a great exposure to industry and sectors that students may not have ever entertained, and understanding the importance of languages and culture.”

Student Toby explained: “The festival talks have given me a great insight into work and how many different routes there are into different professions.”

A graphic design session was run by local company Storm12, which delved into the world of visual communication.

Matt Saunders from Storm12 said: “It’s good to be back again and be able to share how the industry has changed, even in the last 12 months. Be bolder, be braver, be proactive!”

During the morning's workshops the role of a magistrate was explored, and insights were shared into the legal system and the responsibilities of magistrates. Students also attended media marketing and media production sessions where the focus was on the exciting field of digital publishing, media production and filmmaking.

Students also got a glimpse into life as a police officer and the various pathways into the force. Other workshops covered hospitality and tourism management, sports careers, cybersecurity, careers in accountancy, freelance photography, working in the civil service, creative writing, GIS consulting, early years education and performance.

Sophie McEwan, West End performer and dance school owner who gave a talk at the festival said: “What an honour to be asked to return to Collyer’s to share my professional ups and downs with some enthusiastic students who hope to carry forward a career in the Arts”.

Dr Liz Sampson, Senior Lecturer from Canterbury Christ Church University, added: “It’s great to see so many young people that are passionate about the creative arts.”

Wealth management firm Saltus also gave a talk about the importance of financial planning, and local freelance photographer Flo Westbrook shared her own creative journey and portfolio of work.

Dr Nik Wakefield from Portsmouth University added: “It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm in these students for creative expression and that gives me hope for the future of the arts industry.”

In the afternoon the Futures Fair featured employer and university stands comprising representatives from local businesses and organisations who were on hand to discuss career prospects, internships, and job openings. Students also gathered information from universities about various courses, and scholarship options.

Jenny Bailey, Collyer’s Director of Faculty for Business said: “What a wonderful opportunity for students to find out about potential careers and higher education opportunities! We are very lucky to have links with such a wealth of employers, universities and outside organisations. A massive thank you to all who attended and gave their time so generously.”