Collyer's class of 2024 rewarded - prizegiving 'wonderful and inspiring'

At the annual Collyer’s Prize Giving ceremony, successful students have been rewarded for their 2024 achievements at the leading sixth form college.

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge welcomed David Arnold (Collyer’s Principal from 1983 to 1999), local head teachers, and former students, teachers, families, and other members of the Collyer’s community. The event was hosted by Deputy Principal Steve Martell and the presentation of the awards was made by Dr Grant Powell (Master of the Mercers’ Company), Graham Lawrence (Chair of the Governing Body), Ruth Mitchell (President of the Old Collyerians’ Association), Claire Howard, Ray Welton from the Horsham Twinning Association; Tabitha Siklos, and Collyer’s staff. The event was expertly organised by Collyer’s Linda MacLeman, with superb support from Sara Luxford. Music was provided by The Jazz Trio, comprising student musicians Jacob Burgess, Calum Kincaid, and Woody Nicholls. Photography was provided by Miki Navratilova.

The Mercer’s School Memorial Prize (The Merrett Bequest), awarded by the Mercer’s Company, was won by Michelle Tytler; recipients of the Mercers’ Exhibition Prize, awarded by the Trustees of the Collyer’s Foundation, were: Aaliyah Miah, Amalia Gazala, Arthur Hannavy, Charlie Ferris, Ella O’Mara; Ella Neave, Ellie Mackenzie, Harvey Lonsdale, Molly Perry, Priya Saha, Rory Mallock; Sophie Bennett, Tom Miller and Zayn Darr.

The Trustees’ Curriculum Prize, also awarded by the Trustees of the Collyer’s Foundation, was presented to: Ben Grant, Christian Vojdani, Eloise Kay, Holly Hudson, Idhaya Mahimairaj; Lexie Markell, Lily Beale, and Thomas Moody. The Trustees International Student prize was won by David Tan.

Dr Grant Powell with Michelle Tytler

The college prizes were donated by The College of Richard Collyer and Richard Collyer Lodge, Trustees and The Mercers Company, the Old Collyerians’ Association; The Estate of the late Brian Alner, the Horsham Twinning Association, and the Siklos family.

The Collyer’s Association Prizes for Outstanding Contribution to the Student Community were awarded to Grace Gambling and Scarlett Townsend. The Ray Smith Award for Outstanding Contribution to Sport was presented to Louis Dean.

Olivia Spooner picked up the prize for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts, and the college prize for Excellence in Level 3 Vocational Courses was awarded to Una Dojcinovic, with the Excellence in Vocational Courses Level 2 won by Jamie Sharpe.

The College Prize for Early Years was presented to Abi Ferris, while Cassius Trinity won Top Academic Progress. Emma Dyer picked up the Excellence in Access prize, while Iryna Potanina was awarded the Special Achievement in Adult Education prize. The Vivien Martin Prize for Special Achievement was awarded to Jay Fellows and the College Special Merit Prize for Significant EAL Improvement went to Loïc Baslé.

Mercedes Ofori was awarded the Adam Howard Law Prize, Adam Hillier won the Mercers’ School History Prize, and Robyn Leaney picked up the Business Prize for Strategic Management.

President of the Old Collyerian’s Association, Ruth Mitchell, presented the Old Collyerians’ Awards for Outstanding Extra-Curricular Achievement to James Yandall and Tanishka Mehra.

The Chris Clementi Music Prize was awarded to John Newton, and the College Language prizes were presented to Priya Saha (French), Jacob Alete (German), and Emilia Saker-Swan (Spanish). The Stephen Siklos Maths prize was won by Tessene Arezki, and the Brian Alner Prize for Careers went to Jess Klamm, while the Brian Alner Prize for Geography was awarded to Tom Tofts. The Ambassadorial Prize was presented to Carla Mukasa.

Collyer’s Principal, Dan Lodge, said: “The Prizegiving event celebrates the wide range of student achievement at Collyer’s. They are truly awe-inspiring people and all within the Collyer’s community are extremely proud of them.

“Students are awarded prizes for excelling academically and the way they engaged in activities outside the classroom, in clubs and societies, sport, music and drama, or the way they supported other students in their studies while persevering with their own.”

Graham Lawrence, Chair of Governors at Collyer’s, said: “To hear individual stories of hard work and success is wonderful and inspiring. It was a pleasure to be here to celebrate such extraordinary student achievements.

“Congratulations to these incredible students and massive thanks to the staff who support them.”