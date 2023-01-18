At the annual Collyer’s Prize Giving ceremony, successful students have been rewarded for their 2022 achievements at the college.

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge welcomed David Arnold (Collyer’s Principal from 1983 to 1999), the Worshipful Master of Richard Collyer Lodge, Clive Barham, Cllr Kate Rowbottom, Chair of Horsham District Council, and former students, teachers, families and other members of the Collyer’s community. The event was hosted by Deputy Principal Steve Martell, with music provided by Collyer’s student pianist, Hazel Greenwood.

Presentation of the awards was made by Chair of the Governing Body, Graham Lawrence, Ruth Mitchell (Vice President of the Old Collyerians’ Association), Claire Howard, Lawrence Long (Chairman of the Town Twinning Association); Tabitha Siklos, and Collyer’s staff. The photographer was Ollie Martin, and the event was expertly organised by Collyer’s Linda MacLeman, with help from Petra Harrington and Sara Luxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mercer’s School Memorial Prize (The Merrett Bequest), awarded by the Mercer’s Company, was won by former Tanbridge House pupil Michael Cross; recipients of the Mercers’ Exhibition Prize, awarded by the Trustees of the Collyer’s Foundation, were: Josh Wells, Joe O’Flaherty, Tala Clark, Arian Merati and Becky Holland.

Collyer's prize winners (Photo by Ollie Martin)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trustees’ Curriculum Prize, also awarded by the Trustees of the Collyer’s Foundation, was presented to: Jude Silk, Holly Curtis, Samuel Forbes, Iona Harding; Catherine Adkin, Emily Saachi, Miranda Wilson, Lily Chapman; Nathan Hockley, Jasper Vermeer, Will Hagger, Aathavan Nithianantharajah and Meilin Hixon. The Trustees International Student prize, was won by Cherrie Lee.

The college prizes were donated by The College of Richard Collyer and Richard Collyer Lodge, Trustees and The Mercers Company, the Old Collyerians’ Association, Chris Clementi; The Estate of the late Brian Alner, the Horsham Town Twinning Association, and the Siklos family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Collyer’s Association Prizes for Outstanding Contribution to the Student Community were awarded to J Kalwa and Aaishah Azoor. The Ray Smith Award for Outstanding Contribution to Sport was presented to Alen Durakovic.

Frankie Sharp picked up the prize for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and college prizes for Excellence in Level 3 Vocational Courses was awarded to Tom Chiplin, with the prize for Excellence in Level 2 Vocational Courses going to Cassius Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The College Prize for Early Years was presented to Jessica Johnson, while Alex Hobby won Top Academic Progress. Nicola Waters picked up the Excellence in Access prize, while Steve Martin was awarded the Special Achievement in Adult Education prize. The Vivien Martin Prize for Special Achievement was awarded to Ellie Collins and the College Special Merit Prize for Significant EAL Improvement went to Shun Heng Ho.

James Beckett was awarded the Adam Howard Law Prize, Dan Brown won the Mercers’ School History Prize and Ruben Shahbazi won the Business Prize for Strategic Management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice President of the Old Collyerian’s Association, Ruth Mitchell, presented the Old Collyerians’ Awards for Outstanding Extra-Curricular Achievement to Dan Brown and Hari Gunturu.

The Chris Clementi Music Prize was awarded to Gemma Cowieson, and the College Language prizes were awarded to Henry Symonds (French), Emma Quaglieri (German) and Dotty Norris (Spanish).

Advertisement Hide Ad