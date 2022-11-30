Last week Collyer’s welcomed students, staff, governors, former Principal David Arnold (1983- 99), and their wonderful construction team from Sunninghill and BAQUS for an informal opening event for Collyer’s brand-new café.

The space has beautiful, commissioned student art on the main café wall and houses a new office for Collyer’s student union.

In a letter to parents and students, principal Dan Lodge wrote: “We are all really pleased with this fantastic new venue that gives our community much-needed extra space with a high-street style café and a performance area that will host music concerts, art exhibitions and awareness raising events.

"All of this project was funded through the incredible generosity of John Snelling OC (1942-49), who remembered Collyer’s with great fondness and left us a substantial lasting legacy in his will.”

Mr Lodge was joined in giving thanks by short speeches from Feli Beissel (RCU Co-President) and Susie McAlister (Head of Art and Design).

