Collyer's cross country class of 2025 race for victory

To close their outstanding cross-country season, Collyer’s students Finlay Blythe and Stephanie Shaw have been representing Sussex at the English Schools Cross Country Championships. The pair arrived at Ardingly Showground with their other qualifying teammates, treating large crowds of spectators to thrilling performances.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Senior Girls category, Stephanie excelled and was the second Sussex athlete to cross the line. Despite not experiencing the race she had initially anticipated, her valiant effort contributed to the Sussex Senior Girls team securing first place overall, with the top four finishers to score. She reflected: “I had a bad start, but I managed to get back some places, although it wasn’t the result I had hoped for. However it was a really fun race, the atmosphere was amazing, and we ended up winning team gold.”

The final race of the day featured the Senior Boys, where Finlay Blythe raced courageously against an exceptionally strong field. Hot on the heels of triathlon training in Portugal, the aspiring triathlete displayed his strength and value to his team in achieving the Wigan Trophy - awarded to the team with the highest 8th place finisher. Finlay said: “The start of the race was hectic with runners everywhere trying to get the same line. I stayed confident I could push on, but I just went backwards through the race. I felt like I wasn’t able to switch gear until the last 500m or so where I managed to overtake a good number of boys and sprint at the end to win a trophy for Sussex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both athletes have ambitious aspirations for their chosen sports. Stephanie, although studying for her final A-level exams, hopes to qualify for the Under 20 European championships in the 1500m or 800m. Finlay is planning a hectic summer season, leading towards his ultimate goal of Olympic Triathlon Gold. Finlay said: “I'm ready to show what I can do!”.