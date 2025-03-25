Collyer's cross country class of 2025 race for victory
In the Senior Girls category, Stephanie excelled and was the second Sussex athlete to cross the line. Despite not experiencing the race she had initially anticipated, her valiant effort contributed to the Sussex Senior Girls team securing first place overall, with the top four finishers to score. She reflected: “I had a bad start, but I managed to get back some places, although it wasn’t the result I had hoped for. However it was a really fun race, the atmosphere was amazing, and we ended up winning team gold.”
The final race of the day featured the Senior Boys, where Finlay Blythe raced courageously against an exceptionally strong field. Hot on the heels of triathlon training in Portugal, the aspiring triathlete displayed his strength and value to his team in achieving the Wigan Trophy - awarded to the team with the highest 8th place finisher. Finlay said: “The start of the race was hectic with runners everywhere trying to get the same line. I stayed confident I could push on, but I just went backwards through the race. I felt like I wasn’t able to switch gear until the last 500m or so where I managed to overtake a good number of boys and sprint at the end to win a trophy for Sussex.”
Both athletes have ambitious aspirations for their chosen sports. Stephanie, although studying for her final A-level exams, hopes to qualify for the Under 20 European championships in the 1500m or 800m. Finlay is planning a hectic summer season, leading towards his ultimate goal of Olympic Triathlon Gold. Finlay said: “I'm ready to show what I can do!”.