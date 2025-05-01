Collyer's dance students perform new ideas

Collyer’s dance students have been performing to packed houses at the leading sixth form college.

Collyer’s Head of Dance, Emma Gogan, explained: “Collyer’s dance presented “Evoke ‘25” featuring two evening performances of exciting work from our students in Duckering Hall.

“The programme is a culmination of work from 1A/2A practical exams, repertory from the college dance company ‘New Ground’, and the student-run ‘Dance Society’.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “The students, friends, family, and teachers created a crackling atmosphere, and our talented dancers were incredibly professional, really captivating the audience with a creative, moving, and poignant show.”

Dance student Daisy Miles said: “It was a great experience to dance with everyone. I had such a good time performing.”

Fellow student Ella Ede said: “Emma and Michelle are amazing!”

Dance teacher Michelle Porter was delighted: “This cohort are a credit to Collyer’s Dance.”

Andrea John, Vice Principal (Pastoral) was impressed: “Wonderfully choreographed and performed! Enormous thanks to Emma, Michelle, and the team for their outstanding work with our superb dancers.”

Emma Gogan added: “On behalf of the performers and the dance department, I would like to thank the principal Dan Lodge and staff at Collyer’s, particularly Martin Emery and estates team, the finance team, Linda MacLeman, Tilly Stone, and Ros Creagh. Also, a big thank you to our ex-student helpers, and our performing arts technicians, for their dedication and technical support.”

“Huge thanks to our appreciative audiences too!”

Two evening performances took place.

The programme brought together work from 1A/2A practical exams, as well as material from the college dance company "New Ground", and the student-led "Dance Society".

The performances captivated the audiences.

The hard work put into the performances was evident.

