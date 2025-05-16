Collyer's embraces diversity - record attendance at Culture Day 2025

Last week Collyer’s celebrated culture day on a grand scale like never before!

This year, the event was attended by a multitude of people from various cultures who were beautifully dressed in clothing representing their nations, all eager to participate in the wonderous activities organised by members of the RCU (Collyer’s student union).

The event was found extremely enjoyable by many, with booming music and a wide selection of cultural food such as churros, samosas, chin chin, baklava and more for everyone to indulge in. National flags were also flown around the college, and the organisers planned many fun activities during break and lunch time such as musical chairs and a cup game to entertain the student body. Spirits were high, and everybody had a blast!

Zara Chikezie, new Co-President of the Richard Collyer Union, and a key organiser of the event, said: “Collyer’s students wanted a Culture Day to remember, and the RCU and I took it upon ourselves to deliver the best possible experience for the student body. It was very stressful, but thanks to my friends and the RCU team, it went smoothly. When we saw all the other students had arrived dressed in cultural attires and full of energy, it certainly made it all worthwhile. Next year we go bigger, and better!”

Student's represented their cultures with pride.

After having been such a success this year, the RCU has already begun to get even more ambitious with their ideas regarding next year’s culture day. All within the Collyer’s community are certainly looking forward to it!