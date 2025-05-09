Collyers is 'outstanding': Ofsted judgement for leading sixth form college

Ofsted praised the quality of teaching and student experience, “The quality of teaching is outstanding. Teachers use a range of very effective teaching strategies to devise interesting, challenging and highly relevant activities.” The report added, “Students behave exceptionally well and highly value the very positive, productive and supportive learning culture at the college.”

Highlights from the Inspectors report include:

“Leaders have put in place consistently high-quality learning programmes that are very closely aligned with the needs of their students and the communities they serve.”

“Staff are highly ambitious for all students. They use their in-depth understanding of the interests, future aspirations and support requirements of students with high needs to devise learning programmes closely tailored to their needs.”

“Staff provide excellent support for students.”

“Students participate in the full, rich and challenging curriculum that helps them balance academic study and social pursuits. Students benefit from an extensive and high-quality enrichment programme that gives them opportunities to further extend their subject knowledge or explore new interests.”

“Students acquire positive attributes, such as self-belief and confidence, that empower their future success.”

“Leaders and staff provide a programme of high-quality careers information, advice and guidance that supports students to make informed decisions about their next steps in education and employment.”

The sixth form college was also commended for its evening Adult Education funded courses which were graded as “Good”.

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge said: “We are thrilled to have such an emphatic inspection report, which fully captures the multitude of elements that make the college exceptional and the wonderful work our staff do for our students.”

Inspectors were impressed with the college right across the board, with Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, Education Programmes for Young People, and Provision for Learners with High Needs all graded Outstanding.

Chair of Governors, Graham Lawrence was delighted: “Collyer’s is a very special place and the whole community has collectively showcased our Outstanding college during a rigorous four-day inspection. Huge thanks and congratulations to everyone!”

Dan Lodge added: “The report celebrates our inclusive, friendly, supportive, and diverse environment. We are genuinely making a positive difference to young people’s lives, enabling them to successfully pursue their aspirations for the future.”

For the full inspection report please visit: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/40/130847. According to Government figures released in February, Collyer’s also achieved top in county amongst state providers for A level performance in 2024. ( https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk)

Students and staff at the college have been celebrating Founder’s Day, in memory of Richard Collyer who founded the leading institution in 1532.

Hot on the heels of the opening of the new Shelley Building, Café, Drama Studio, Memorial Library, Café Annexe, and Immersive Suite in the last two years, the college is now embarking on an exciting project to build a new state of the art Tech Centre which will house subjects such as Maths, Engineering and Physics.

Dan Lodge said: “Founder’s Day has been an important event in the Collyer’s calendar for nearly five hundred years and I’m delighted that the students had a wonderful time. We are also looking ahead to the future by literally building on success at Collyer’s. These are massively exciting times for our outstanding college.”

Collyer's Principal, Dan Lodge.

Students performing at the Founders' Day celebrations.

The College of Richard Collyer was founded in 1532.

Students and staff at Collyer's have been celebrating Founder's Day.