Collyer's Jennifer Ohiri Zonta success

By Becky BournContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 14:36 BST
Collyer’s Jennifer Ohiri has won two Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs Awards

The Zonta Awards is an international competition, which recognise young women, aged 16-19, for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes, and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.

Zonta’s Kate Spalding and Helen Lee presented Jennifer with her prizes during a ceremony at Collyer’s.

Helen said: “Not only has Jennifer won the Zonta E-Club of the UK club prize, but she has also won second prize in our district competition, which is no mean feat as the district includes a large area of Northeastern Europe. We are delighted and she should be very proud of this achievement.”

Helen Lee and Kate Spalding present Jennifer with her Zonta awards.Helen Lee and Kate Spalding present Jennifer with her Zonta awards.
Jennifer Ohiri said: “I am honoured to receive these awards.”

The Young Women in Public Affairs Awards are made possible by generous contributions to the Zonta Foundation for Women Young Women in Public Affairs Award Fund from Zontians, Zonta clubs and friends of Zonta International.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of Jennifer’s achievements, and it was an honour to welcome Helen Lee and Kate Spalding from Zonta to our college for the presentation.”

Tilly Stone, Jennifer’s tutor at Collyer’s, added: “I am so pleased for Jennifer, she is such a fantastic role-model.”