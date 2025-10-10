Collyer's pump up the volume with Mac upgrade

This week Collyer’s staff and students were thrilled to unveil the latest upgrade to its Music Technology facilities with the installation of Apple Mac mini M4 computers, each paired with a 27-inch 4K monitor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This powerful new setup brings industry-level performance and visual clarity to our students, dramatically enhancing both the creative workflow and professionalism of our learning environment” explained Collyer’s IT Manager, Christian Garland.

Powered by the Apple M4 Chip — built for high-Level audio production – the computers can deliver lightning-fast performance and ultra-efficient multitasking. Students will now be able to confidently tackle complex music projects involving dozens of tracks, live audio processing, and high-end plugin chains without lag or interruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest version of Logic Pro runs flawlessly, and more efficiently on the Mac mini M4, giving students access to a world-class Digital Audio Workstation that includes a variety of innovative tools such as: Live Loops and Sampler tools, Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos mixing, AI-powered mastering tools, Full MIDI integration and real-time automation.

The upgrade was welcomed by both students and staff, further enhancing their production abilities.

Collyer’s Head of Music and Music Practitioners, Dan Page said: “The M4’s advanced architecture ensures students will experience smooth, low-latency performance across industry-standard software instruments and effects, including high-resolution samplers, orchestral libraries, and real-time effects chains and complex synth routing.

“What’s more, each Mac mini is now paired with a 27-inch 4K monitor, providing students with a high-resolution, immersive workspace, thus making a huge difference in productivity, precision, and the overall creative experience. This visual upgrade is especially impactful when: navigating large project sessions in Logic Pro, using detailed plugin interfaces and mixer views, and when scoring to video or working with visual audio meters and spectrograms.”

Christian Garland was highly enthused by the college’s latest upgrade: “This investment reaffirms Collyer’s commitment to delivering a cutting-edge, industry-relevant education in Music Technology. With Mac mini M4 computers, 4K monitors, and the latest creative software, our students are learning on the same platforms used in professional studios around the world.

“Whether you’re aspiring to be a producer, sound designer, mix engineer, or composer, Collyer’s gives you the tools, space, and support to thrive in the modern music industry.” x8g3qyt