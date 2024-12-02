Collyer's reward new students

Bursary success 2024

Collyer’s presented bursaries to a group of new students this week, in recognition of their outstanding results at school. Bursaries were awarded to those joining the Collyer’s community from partner schools and to students achieving top grades from north, south, east, and west of Horsham.

Isla Cole, who joined Collyer’s from Glebelands, Lila Cox (Millais), Emilia Hayes (Our Lady of Sion), Thomas Higham (Oathall); Aleksandra Ignatovska (Gatwick), William Jackson (Forest), Alexis Park-Griffiths (Warden Park), Elliott Peate (Bohunt Horsham), Zoe Neal (The Weald); David Schofield (Tanbridge House), Lily Swaggart-Genfi (Sackville), Ezra White (Forest), and Sophie Williams (Tanbridge House) were each presented with a cheque by Collyer’s Principal, Dan Lodge.

Dan Lodge explained: “It is important that Collyer’s rewards some of our new students for their academic success in year 11 and recognises the outstanding work of our excellent partner schools.

Students celebrated for their outstanding exam results.

“We attract students from right across the region, so it is fitting that we should also reward those coming to us from farther afield. I’m sure the money will be put to good use to help support their education or extra-curricular activities while at Collyer’s.”

Isla Cole said: “Thank you to all the teachers at Glebelands School for preparing me so well for my exams and for helping me to achieve the best results I could.”

William Jackson said: “I am very grateful to all my teachers at the Forest School for their support and encouragement over my five years there, without which I would not have been able to achieve the results that I did. In addition, I would like to thank my teachers at Collyer’s for ensuring a smooth start here.”

Zoe Neal said: "Thank you to all of my teachers from The Weald School, my friends, and family - all of whom supported me during the entirety of my GCSEs. I am tremendously grateful for my time at The Weald, whereby I was provided with countless opportunities to develop not only academically, but also on a personal level.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have received recognition for my results from Collyers, and I will continue to be diligent, hardworking, and strive to do my best throughout my time at college."

Elliot Peate said: “Thank you very much to everyone that's helped me: my family, my friends, my teachers at Bohunt Horsham and my greater support team. You've all done so much for me, and I will forever be grateful.”

David Schofield said: “I would like to thank my family and friends for being the firm base which kept me grounded and positive throughout revision and exams.’

Lily Swaggard-Genfi said: “I would like to thank my family and former school for all the support they have given me through my GCSE’s. I really do appreciate the recognition Collyer’s has given me, thank you!”

Ezra White added: “I’m extremely grateful to all my friends and family for supporting me through my exams and school life and am especially grateful to my brilliant teachers at the Forest School who have inspired me pursue my goals.”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell told the students: “You’ve all made a great start to life at Collyer’s and I’m confident that your individual success stories can continue into advanced level and beyond.”

Collyer’s, which offers free post 16 education, is one of the leading sixth form colleges in the country. They are currently accepting on-line applications for September 2025.

