Collyer's rock stars leave the building!

First year A-level Geology students from Collyer’s have just returned from two gorgeously sunny days in the beautiful Sussex countryside, where they received specialist training in geological fieldwork techniques.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Head of Geology and Assistant Director of the Science Faculty, explained: “These trips were two of the four mandatory fieldwork days required for the Geology A-level course. On the first day studen

The sessions were led by former Geological Society of London President, David Shilston, and local geologist Helena Griffiths. Dr Ian Carr was joined by Collyer’s Curriculum Support Officers Thea Elvin and Maxine White.

The students had to demonstrate that they could work safely in the field, plan and carry out an investigation into the geological history of the outcrop. On the first day the group were joined by students from Bexhill College, and all students benefitted from the expertise and enthusiasm of the professional geologists out in the field.

Dr Carr added: “Stone Farm Rocks is a perfect location for training in geological fieldwork techniques.”

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum), Dr Rob Hussey, said: “Colossal thanks to David, Helena, Thea, Maxine, and Ian for creating such a valuable educational opportunity for our young geologists. They are rock stars!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “This important fieldwork solidified much of the learning that has taken place in the labs this year. Stone Farm Rocks, rocks!”