Collyer's Shoma reaches national youth science final

Collyer’s Science Faculty has announced that first year student, Shoma Tani, has been selected as a finalist for the national Big Bang Competition - the UK's top annual science and engineering competition for young people.

Shoma’s project on the ‘Limitations of Reinforcement Learning’ will now be in the running for overall winner at the 65th London International Youth Science Forum 2024.

The judges commented that Shoma’s work was a ‘smart and well-rounded submission, aiming to delineate the limitations of reinforcement learning’.

Collyer’s Joint Head of Biology Caroline Birch was delighted: “We are incredibly proud of Shoma and the high-level independent work he has shown himself capable of producing, in the fascinating and increasingly important field of Artificial Intelligence.