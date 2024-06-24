Collyer's Shoma reaches national youth science final
Shoma’s project on the ‘Limitations of Reinforcement Learning’ will now be in the running for overall winner at the 65th London International Youth Science Forum 2024.
The judges commented that Shoma’s work was a ‘smart and well-rounded submission, aiming to delineate the limitations of reinforcement learning’.
Collyer’s Joint Head of Biology Caroline Birch was delighted: “We are incredibly proud of Shoma and the high-level independent work he has shown himself capable of producing, in the fascinating and increasingly important field of Artificial Intelligence.
"Very well done to him and fingers crossed for the judging and the overall final!’
