Stars of 2024 rewarded

The winners of the annual Collyer’s Sports Awards have been recognised for their 2023/24 achievements at a packed ceremony held in Duckering Hall. There was much to celebrate, with each sport awarding respective ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Most Improved Player’ awards.

Head of Collyer’s Sport Academy John Burroughs, who hosted the event, said: “These athletes demonstrated leadership, great teamwork, indefatigable commitment to training, while developing high level skills in their chosen sports.”

Students who completed the HSLA (Higher Sports Leadership Award) and those who competed as part of Collyer’s TASS (Talented Athlete Scholarship Team) were also commended during the ceremony.

Deputy Principal Steve Martell, who presented the prizes at the awards, said: “We continue to attract a golden generation of elite athletes from across the southeast, so our basketball, football, hockey, netball, rugby and tennis teams promise to go from strength to strength.”

The Most Improved Player (MIP) for women’s basketball was awarded to Saffy Bouchama, with the Player of the Year (POY) going to Gabriella Kelly. The men’s basketball award (MIP) went to Malachi Mungwira, while last year’s MIP James Byrne was delighted to pick up the Player of the Year (POY) this year. In women’s football the POY went to Lottie Jeffreys, with MIP prize won by Megan Hulcoop. In men’s football, first team POY was awarded to Harry Lawson, with the MIP prize won by Tom Welch. The men’s football “Golds” prize for POY was picked up by Nathan Coward, with Joshua Garratt winning the MIP prize. The hockey MIP award went to David King, with POY to Poppy Woods. Grace Hanger, last year’s MIP, won the first team netball POY award this year and Evie Morris walked away with the POY for this year’s second team netball prize; MIP women’s netball awards went to Elena Jones (first team) and Thea Parker (second team).

The Tennis (MIP) was won by Leila Amir-Ebrahimi, with Billy Johnson awarded with the Tennis (POY) trophy. The women’s rugby POY award went toImmy Sellings, who has represented Harlequins Centre of Excellence this season, while the men’s rugby MIP award went to Kenan Sheikh-Ali, with Tom Sanders delighted to win the POY prize.

The Mia Craen Outstanding Contribution to Sport was awarded to Harry Bubb. John Burroughs, who presented the prize to Harry, said: “It is fitting that this award, in memory of Mia Craen and kindly donated by her family, recognises an outstanding hockey player who has worked extremely hard and motivated team mates so brilliantly throughout the season.”

John Burroughs said: “Collyer’s participated in over 150 fixtures this season at the Under-18 competitive age group. Huge thanks to Kelly Howell, for her excellent organisational work. This would not have been possible without her and our dedicated team of administrative staff, coaches, officials, and drivers.”

To wild celebrations, Collyer’s women’s netball team were then crowned Team of the Year.

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John said: “John Burroughs and the team should be commended for doing such an incredible job widening the participation of sport at Collyer’s.”

Principal Dan Lodge said: “These hard-working students are incredible athletes, and we are enormously proud of their achievements this season.”