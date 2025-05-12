The winners of the annual Collyer’s Sports Awards have been recognised for their 2024/25 achievements at a packed ceremony in Duckering Hall. There was much to celebrate, with each sport awarding respective ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Most Improved Player’ awards.

Head of Collyer’s Sport Academy John Burroughs, who hosted the event, said: “These athletes developed high level skills in their chosen sports while demonstrating leadership, great teamwork, and an indefatigable commitment to training.”

Students who completed the HSLA (Higher Sports Leadership Award) and those who competed as part of Collyer’s TASS (Talented Athlete Scholarship Team) were also commended during the ceremony.

Deputy Principal Steve Martell, who presented the prizes at the awards, said: “We continue to attract a golden generation of elite athletes from across the southeast, so our basketball, football, hockey, netball, rugby and tennis teams promise to go from strength to strength.”

The Collyer's men's hockey team were crowned Team of the Year

Most Improved Player (MIP) for women’s basketball was Hanfa Iqbal, with the Player of the Year (POY) going to Lizzie Macauley. The men’s basketball award (MIP) went to Josh Brind, while Dillan Siage was delighted to pick up the Player of the Year (POY).

In women’s football the POY went to Olivia Ellis, with MIP prize won by Nicole Walker-Simpson. In men’s football, first team POY was awarded to Lucas Potter, with the MIP prize won by Tom Khrashchevych.

The men’s football “Golds” prize for POY was picked up by George Burt, with Jude Morris winning the MIP prize. The hockey MIP award went to James Wood, with POY to Patrick Ford. Alexis Park-Griffiths won the first team netball POY award this year and Anya Masterson walked away with the POY for this year’s second team netball prize; MIP women’s netball awards went to Emily McWatt (first team) and Romany Ghibaldan (second team).

The Tennis (MIP) was won by Zack Bull, with Billy Johnson awarded with the Tennis (POY) trophy. The men’s rugby MIP award went to Jack Downes, with Will Knowles delighted to win the POY prize.

Will Knowles was presented with The Mia Craen Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award

The Mia Craen Outstanding Contribution to Sport was awarded to Will Knowles.

Burroughs, who presented the prize to Will, said: “It is fitting that this award, in memory of Mia Craen and kindly donated by her family, recognises an outstanding person and rugby player who has worked extremely hard and motivated team mates so brilliantly throughout the season. Will has brought this team on exponentially this season.

“Collyer’s participated in over 150 fixtures this season at the Under-18 competitive age group. Huge thanks to Kelly Howell, for her excellent organisational work. This would not have been possible without her and our dedicated team of administrative staff, coaches, officials, and drivers.”

To wild celebrations, Collyer’s men’s hockey team were crowned Team of the Year.

Emily McWatt won the Most Improved Player award in the women's netball first team, with Romany Ghibaldan winning for the second team

Burroughs added: “This year our first teams across netball, men’s hockey and men’s rugby were crowned Surrey League winners, which is a fantastic achievement. Colossal Congratulations to all the students and their brilliant teachers and coaches on a very good season. We are confident that our sporting success can continue into next season.”