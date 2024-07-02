Collyer's 'STEM' Careers Day 'incredible'
With talks and workshops throughout the morning, followed by the Science Fair in the afternoon, students were inspired by professionals and organisations from across the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM).
Collyer’s Director of the Faculty for Science, Hannah Page said: “The aim of this event is always to remind students of the amazing opportunities awaiting them after their time at Collyer's, including roles and careers they might never have heard of before, and to inspire them to pursue careers in STEM, whatever their background.”
The leading college welcomed more than 50 speakers and exhibitors from STEM companies, industries, and academic institutions. The experts generously shared their experiences and expertise with the students.
Hannah Page added: “Enormous thanks to the Collyer’s team, speakers, and exhibitors who gave their time and energies to make this incredible event possible."
