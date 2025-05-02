Collyer's student enjoys international success in creative competition

The annual Falmouth University Creative Competition has once again showcased the incredible talent of young artists across the country. This year’s theme, ‘Reimagined,’ invited students from Years 9, 10, 12, and 13 to present their unique perspectives on the world. The competition saw an impressive array of entries, with Dr. Tom Baugh, Head of Art at Falmouth University, noting that the quality of work was akin to that expected in university portfolios.

Among the standout participants was Matthew Moss, an A-level photography student at Collyer’s, who previously attended The Forest School. Matthew was awarded the runner-up prize, receiving £100 of art materials for his mixed media photograph, ‘Interrupted Landscape.’ This striking piece, created by collaging and burning photographs of local landscapes, powerfully depicts the human impact on the environment through climate change.

Matthew said: “My passion for landscape photography started while studying GCSE photography at school. I love visiting South Wales and the Yorkshire Moors for my photoshoots, as well as exploring the Sussex countryside.

“It has been fantastic to develop my skills and ideas during my first year of A-level photography at college, where I have been able to try lots of new techniques.”

'Interrupted Landscape' by Collyer's student Matthew Moss.'Interrupted Landscape' by Collyer's student Matthew Moss.
'Interrupted Landscape' by Collyer's student Matthew Moss.

The recognition of his work by such a prestigious institution was a surprise for Matthew, “It was such a fantastic surprise to find out that I am runner-up and wonderful to have my work recognised by such a prestigious university. I look forward to seeing the exhibition in Falmouth,” he added.

Laura Andrews, Head of Photography and Assistant Director of the Arts Faculty at Collyer’s, praised Matthew’s progress, “It has been wonderful to see Matthew’s skills develop this year. He is a talented photographer and will continue to make an impact with his work. Matthew hopes to study Environmental Science at university after completing his A-levels next year.”

