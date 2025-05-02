Collyer's student enjoys international success in creative competition
Among the standout participants was Matthew Moss, an A-level photography student at Collyer’s, who previously attended The Forest School. Matthew was awarded the runner-up prize, receiving £100 of art materials for his mixed media photograph, ‘Interrupted Landscape.’ This striking piece, created by collaging and burning photographs of local landscapes, powerfully depicts the human impact on the environment through climate change.
Matthew said: “My passion for landscape photography started while studying GCSE photography at school. I love visiting South Wales and the Yorkshire Moors for my photoshoots, as well as exploring the Sussex countryside.
“It has been fantastic to develop my skills and ideas during my first year of A-level photography at college, where I have been able to try lots of new techniques.”
The recognition of his work by such a prestigious institution was a surprise for Matthew, “It was such a fantastic surprise to find out that I am runner-up and wonderful to have my work recognised by such a prestigious university. I look forward to seeing the exhibition in Falmouth,” he added.
Laura Andrews, Head of Photography and Assistant Director of the Arts Faculty at Collyer’s, praised Matthew’s progress, “It has been wonderful to see Matthew’s skills develop this year. He is a talented photographer and will continue to make an impact with his work. Matthew hopes to study Environmental Science at university after completing his A-levels next year.”