Collyer's students are crest for success

The results of the CREST awards were announced this week, with Collyer’s students achieving nine Gold and two Silver awards.

Caroline Birch, Collyer’s Joint Head of Biology, explained: “This British Science Association scheme for STEM project work involves independent research, writing and referencing on an area/experiment of the students choosing, representing either more than 30 hours work for Silver award and over 70 hours of work for Gold - a considerable body of work!”

CREST is a national scheme that inspires young people to think and behave like scientists and engineers.

Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) was thrilled: “Students used their own ideas and came up with projects to work on independently during Collyer’s enrichment sessions. It is often said that CREST is the scientific equivalent to the Duke of Edinburgh Award and the results announced represent an amazing achievement. These students really are CREST stars!”

Caroline Birch added: “The variety of projects was outstanding, experiments included work on the affect of invasive species in freshwater ecosystems and impact of pH on teeth. Research projects covered topics such as the benefits and disadvantages of daydreaming and the mechanisms and possible medical applications of immortality in different organisms. The projects were fascinating to read and are a fantastic achievement by our young scientists in training!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “We have an excellent Biology department, and these students are a credit to Collyer’s and their brilliant teachers.”