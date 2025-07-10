Collyer's students cook up ways to learn Spanish

Collyer's students get a taste of Spanish culture.

A level Spanish students at Collyer’s recently swapped their textbooks, laptops and pens for a frying pan and potato peeler!

Spanish teacher Milagros Herguedas explained: “Learning Spanish or any foreign language is not only about the language, but learning about the culture and traditions, so the students had to follow recipes in Spanish and create delicious types of potato tortilla or omelette.

“In groups of four, students had to collaborate to peel, chop, fry, whisk and have a go at the tricky bit of turning the omelette to cook it both sides evenly and the less fun bit, the washing up. To accommodate dietary requirements one the omelettes was made using a vegan recipe and the result was equally tasty”.

Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “What a creative way to get a taste of Spanish culture! I must make sure I’m invited along when Milagros runs this practical exercise next year!”

Milagros was delighted with the results: “It was a fun part of the lesson, and I was delighted with how the students really threw themselves into it. After an excellent team effort, the group produced truly delicious omelettes, fit to grace any Spanish dinner table!”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “We have an excellent Spanish department and adding a practical cooking lesson into the mix was a great way to end the summer term.”