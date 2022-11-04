Working with The College of Richard Collyer, Real gave visual art students studying A Level Photography, Graphics, Contemporary Fine Art and BTEC Art & Design a brief to create work that will be displayed in its new office in Piries Place, Horsham.

Real set up the competition for students to enter by submitting their chosen piece to be put before a selected panel of staff to choose whose art will be showcased in its office for the next year, with local printers JR Print working closely with Collyer’s and Real to get the art works up on the wall.

Taking inspiration from their environment students submitted a varied range of work including photographs, collages and original artwork.

Paul Nicholls, Carolina Diel, Viv Frankham, Chief Financial Officer Real, and Dan Lodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a tough judging stage, Real invited students to its offices last month to announce the three winners and unveil their artwork displayed in and around Real’s offices.

Freddie Blanch scooped the top spot, creating an emotive, thought-provoking collage, Carolina Diel took second place with a vivid, energised entry whilst third place was awarded to Kieran Salter who entered a dramatic photographed landscape. The winner received £100 in Amazon vouchers, and the two runners up both received £50 in Amazon vouchers.

A further five students were invited to the event to view their artwork on the walls having been awarded the highly commended prize.

Paul Nicholls, CEO at Real, said: “It was fantastic to come together with students and staff from Collyer's to celebrate and unveil the work we’ve chosen to display in the office and hope we can continue working with the college to build an even better community relationship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collyer's students invited to Real's offices in Piries Place

Dan Lodge, Principal of Collyer’s, said: “We are continually impressed with the brilliant work of our students across all our artistic subjects and delighted that Real have organised an opportunity for them to showcase their talents in a public space.”

Freddie Blanch, overall winner of the art prize, said: “when I turned around and saw my work I was completely overwhelmed. To see it printed at such a large scale was amazing. Thank you to Real for welcoming us, and for this fantastic opportunity.”