Collyer's students enjoy film close up: careers session features reality of documentary making

Horsham Festival-winning freelance film and creative content maker, Will Chidlow, has been inspiring BTEC Creative Digital Media Production students at Collyer’s. During his visit he explained and analysed the documentary-making process, sharing interesting stories and practical advice about how to get into the creative industry.

During a fascinating talk, Will reflected on the successes he had in his career, as well as the challenges he has faced in while achieving his goals. Through this, students were given a valuable insight into the creative world and gained clarity on the reality of content creation and practical information to help them with their own journeys in the creative field.

Head of subject Rebecca Moon said: “Will is an inspirational contact made through the Horsham Film Festival, where he won the Documentary category with his superb film ‘Grandad’s Shed’.

“The talk Will gave was inspiring to all young creative content makers and helped the group to understand the key elements of navigating their way into the working world. We thank him very much for his input and time and look forward to welcoming him back to the Collyer’s Festival of the Arts in the summer term.”

Will’s visit was certainly timely, as it will significantly help many of the BTEC students as they begin creating their own documentaries for their coursework this term. His advice will certainly be utilised during this period.

Student Alex Westgate said “Will’s talk was very interesting; the insights into his workflow principles and his shift into film were extremely useful in aiding my own journey”