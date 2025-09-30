Collyer's students' field work makes waves!

Last week Collyer’s Environmental Science students descended on the National Oceanography Centre at the University of Southampton and boarded RV Callista as it headed into the Solent.

Head of Environmental Science, Dr Ian Carr, explained: “The trip is part of the four days of field work required for the course, and gave the students a fantastic opportunity to have hands on experience of many marine and aquatic sampling techniques, led by Dr Anthony Jensen from the University and postgraduate students from the National Oceanography Centre.”

The students were trained in fieldwork techniques including measuring light penetration using Secchi disks, and temperature and salinity using probes in the marine environment. The group investigated the flora and fauna of the seafloor, using a drag net and grab sample, enabling them to analyse the marine life. The learners were also able to investigate the health of the marine environment by examining the catch from a bottom trawl and planktonic life caught in a net trawl.

Dr Carr added: “The group actively took part in an amazing range of field work techniques, led by some of the country's top academic experts in this field.

Collyer’s Environmental Science students aboard RV Callista, gaining hands-on experience with marine sampling techniques in the Solent.

"Once back ashore, Professor Simon Boxall delivered a fascinating lecture on plastic and oil pollution that was a brilliant way to end the visit. It really was a truly unique experience."

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to Collyer’s Ian Carr, Deborah Mckail and Murray Tarvis, and to Dr Anthony Jensen, the team at the University of Southampton’s National Oceanography Centre, and the RV Callista’s crew, for making this valuable and inspiring educational field trip possible for our talented young environmental scientists.”