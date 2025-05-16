Collyer's students focus on film and media degrees

Former Collyer’s student Max Dodd returned to the outstanding sixth form college recently to inspire the next generation of Media and Film students before they embark upon their University and career pathway choices.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max gave fantastic advice to the students. He said: “Enthusiasm and excitement is contagious. Be that person everyone wants to work with.”

Head of BTEC Media Rebecca Moon said: “The department wishes to thank Max for taking the time to return and be so inspirational. Max was a forward-thinking pioneer amongst his peers in the world of film and media when he was studying with us here at Collyer’s, and we wish him all the success in his future career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max also gave some top tips on choosing a creative arts pathway and the pros and cons of university choices.

Head of A level Film, Stuart Andrews said: “Max is a superb example of how hard our students at Collyer’s work and just how much that pays off in the future.”