Collyer's students get a taste of Spanish culture

By Becky BournContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:28 BST
Collyer’s A level Spanish students recently swapped their pens, textbooks and laptops for a frying pan and potato peeler!

Head of Spanish Milagros Herguedas explained: “The students had to follow recipes in Spanish to create two delicious types of potato tortilla or omelette. Learning Spanish or any foreign language is not only about the language, but learning about the culture and traditions, including the cuisine.”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “What a creative way to get a taste of Spanish culture!”

Milagros was impressed with the results: “It was a fun part of the lesson, and I was delighted to see how the students really threw themselves into it.

!After a great team effort, the group produced truly delicious omelettes, fit to grace any Spanish dinner table!”

