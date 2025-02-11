Collyer's students 'make the cut' in university workshop

This week Plymouth University academics paid a visit to the media department at Collyer’s to run a workshop on creative editing. The students were taught how to cut a short film together within sixty minutes!

Rebecca Moon, Collyer’s Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production, was delighted: “The students had the most fun coming up with a concept and applying it creatively. They were encouraged to shine a creative light on the mundane and they did not disappoint!”

Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) said: “Massive thanks to the experts from the University of Plymouth for taking time out to help the next generation. It looks like our students certainly made the cut!”

Rebecca Moon added: “The skills taught in this session were not only useful to the student’s current projects but also gave them a taste of what university study could offer in this field.”