Collyer's students react well to Royal Society chemistry competition

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:56 BST

Collyer's students have proudly demonstrated their talents in the Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad. This annual competition challenges and inspires young chemists to excel by developing critical problem-solving abilities, fostering creative thinking, and applying their knowledge to real-world scenarios.

Chemistry teacher, Chris Brett explained: “The Olympiad is a national competition designed to stretch and challenge the top young chemists in the country. Students tackled an extremely tough two-hour paper featuring challenging chemistry questions.”

Ten students from Collyer's took part, earning bronze, silver, and gold certificates highlighting their hard work and dedication in the field of chemistry.

Andrea John (Vice Principal, Pastoral) was delighted: “The test gave our chemists a great opportunity to crystalize much of their learning so far. The outcomes represent a fantastic achievement from the group!”

Students proudly display their hard-earned gold, silver, and bronze certificates after excelling in the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell added: “The students performed superbly, composing solutions to the difficult problems with great energy. To be competing on a national stage like this is testament to their application, and the outstanding teaching and support they receive from our excellent Chemistry department.”

