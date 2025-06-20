Collyer's students scoop journalism prizes

Collyer’s students Ella Clark, Erica Fanlo Doane, Luke Jackson, Amy Rogers, and Imogen Wellings have had their fantastic journalistic work published in The Ecologist online, after submitting in-depth articles for the 2024-2025 ‘Green Journalism Competition’. The English department at Collyer’s has run a competition through the academic year in partnership with The Ecologist, open to all upper-sixth students, to develop their journalistic skills by exploring environmental interests and concerns.

English teacher Matt Beggs was impressed: “I was really pleased by the range and substance of the pieces – a write-up of a summer spent surveying whale populations, a firsthand account of the environmental after-effects of the Paris Olympics, a scholarly critique of the government's favourite environmental policy, and an interview with two green-inspired artists recently showcased at Tate Modern.”

It is evident that significant effort was put into the submissions, with each article demonstrating extensive research, synthesis, and a passion for green issues. The students took a great deal of time and effort with their pieces and the diversity of topics chosen clearly impressed the judges.

The editor of The Ecologist Magazine, Brendan Montague, agreed that all four of this year’s submissions were worthy of publication.

Matt Beggs added: “The competition comes with a £100 prize for the best piece, which we awarded to Erica and Amy, whose interview with the green artists seemed to me, Brendan and Head of English, Paul Abbott, to be, of all the pieces, the one that most impressively displays a journalistic skill set.”

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator said: “Massive congratulations to Ella, Erica, Luke, Amy, and Imogen for supporting green issues through journalism, to inspire others.”

Each of the students’ pieces are worth celebrating and can be found by following the following link: The Ecologist Magazine: https://theecologist.org/tag/college-richard-collyer